Beyerdynamic’s New In-Ear Monitors Built For Different Instruments

Beyerdynamic has launched a new series of in-ear monitors at NAMM 2025 in California.

Designed for specific applications such as mixing and critical listening, drum and bass, guitar and vocals, as well as classical and keyboard instruments, the four DT models “set new standards in sound quality and comfort”, combining “advanced technology with German craftsmanship”.

The Tesla.11 driver system delivers “exceptional clarity, an extremely low distortion rate of just 0.02% at 1 kHz, and is among the loudest systems on the market with a maximum sound pressure level of up to 137dB”.

“The supreme discipline in Beyerdynamic’s premium class is known by the name ‘tesla’,” the manufacturer said. “Named after the pioneer of alternating current Nikola Tesla, the term tesla is used by experts to refer to the unit of magnetic induction or magnetic flux density in the metre-kilogram-second system (SI) of physical units.

“The magnetic flux density is important for headphones – it indicates the intensity of the magnetic field (magnetic field strength) in the air gap of the magnetic circuit. Because a magnetic flux density of more than one tesla is achieved in Beyerdynamic acoustic transducers, the term tesla technology is used.”

The monitors are handcrafted at the company’s headquarters in Heilbronn, Germany.

Beyerdynamic said the IEMs were based on hundreds of MRI ear molds and offer sound isolation of up to -39dB, “ideal for use on loud stages and in demanding studio environments”.

The DT In-Ear series – released in March 2025 – have a universal fit, and that the included selection of ear tips allows the earphones to be adapted to various ear shapes and canal sizes.

The four new models are aimed at professional musicians and sound engineers.

DT 70 IE – Mixing and critical listening, aimed at live sound engineers, studio use or as “a compact monitor for on-the-go”. Also suitable for general music listening;

DT 71 IE – Drum and bass: Featuring a “powerful” bass foundation, recessed mids and “strong” treble profile, this model is built for drummers and bassists;

DT 72 IE – Guitar and voice: Specially tailored to meet the needs of guitarists and vocalists. The sound profile offers “a natural bass response and detailed highs”. The upper midrange is slightly boosted to enhance the presence and clarity of guitar and vocals in the mix;

DT 73 IE – Classic instruments and keys: For pianists, keyboardists and orchestral musicians. With a linear bass and midrange response between 20Hz and 1kHz, it delivers “natural reproduction without altering the original signal. A subtle boost in the treble range above 5 kHz ensures precise overtones”.

The cable, made of Kevlar, is connected via a gold-plated MMCX connector system. Compared to 2-pin connectors, where the pins can bend or break, the MMCX system offers a more stable connection, Beyerdynamic said.

The DT 70 IE, DT 72 IE and DT 73 IE models are IP68 certified. This means that the models can withstand dust and a water depth of up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes. The DT 71 IE meets protection class IP65 (dust and water-resistant).