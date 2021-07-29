Big W Announces Then Removes PS5 Online Orders

Big W is one of the coutnry’s biggest sockists, but even they have little chance of restocking the PS5 anytime soon.

The department store giants were meant to offer instore and online orders from today, but after a pre-order breach saw a reseller able to ‘auto checkout’ numerous consoles yesterday morning, it seems the PS5 is no longer available.

“We can confirm an issue occurred on our website caused by some unsuccessful attempts at placing fraudulent orders,” Big W said, after the breach.

“The issue has now been fixed and we can ensure our loyal customers wanting to order a PS5 that they will not be impacted. Customers should keep an eye on our website for future releases.”

However, the website was updated this morning with the following disappointing message.

“PlayStation 5 Consoles will not be available for in-store or online purchases. Please continue to check back online for further updates.”