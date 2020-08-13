Tomorrow Big W is kicking off its Father’s Day Sale, which features a range of ‘Dad-gadgets’, including smartwatches, Bluetooth speakers, tablets and smartphones.

The sale will run from 13th to 26th August in-store and online.

Below are some of the best deals Big W is offering on consumer electronics:

JBL Link Portable Wi-Fi Speaker with Google Assistant for $99 (save $130.95) – This portable speaker delivers dynamic, JBL 360° Pro sound for up to 8 hours. Users can connect to the JBL Link Portable via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

It can be controlled with voice commands via Google Assistant, e.g. just say “Hey Google” to ask the speaker to play your favourite songs from Spotify, YouTube Music or Apple Music. It comes with a charging cable.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” Wi-Fi 128GB for $399 (save $70) – This tablet offers a 10.1-inch screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution, making it an ideal, portable device for watching shows. It features a front and rear camera for making video calls and is powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core processor.

On the 32GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1” ($319) consumers save $30.

20% off Cygnett accessories – The Cygnett accessories on sale include the Cygnett Workmate Case with Pencil Holder for iPad 10.2 ($44.95); Cygnett AeroShield Case for iPhone 11 Pro ($22.45); and Cygnett’s Urban Wallet Case for Samsung Galaxy A21s.

LG K41S Smartphone (save $20) – This 6.55-inch smartphone features a HD+ V-Notch display, with 13MP and 5MP wide-angle cameras, a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro rear camera. It comes unlocked.

Other consumer electronics sales include: