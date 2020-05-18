Big W who has seen a 9.5% lift in sales during the COVID-19 lockdown is now ranging Lenovo Chromebooks and tablets.

The ranging of branded products has seen the big discount retailer expand their branded products to include the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Samsung, Belkin, Philips and Logitech.

The latest Lenovo products include a $399 Lenovo Chromebook and a E8 $147 Lenovo tablet and $99 E7 Lenovo tablet.

Also being ranged is a $499 Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab.

Big W states sales have “remained strong” in Q3, as the sales mix shifts towards premium brands.

For the thirteen weeks to April 5, Big W total sales climbed 9.5% to $866 million, up from $791 million last year. Comparable growth notched 9.9%.

Easter-adjusted comparable sales lift 8.8% with Big W the only group business with a material Easter, timing impact.

Q3 marks Big W’s eight straight quarter of positive comparable sales growth.