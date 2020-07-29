Tomorrow Big W is kicking off its bi-annual Bub&Me sales, which will run in-store and online until 12th August. This time round, Big W is offering a range of tech products for parents, such as baby monitors, thermometers and UV sanitiser bags.

As an introductory offer, Big W is taking 20% of Uniden’s baby monitors. The Uniden Wireless Baby Audio Monitor with Room Temperature costs $63.20 (and $79 once the promotion has ended), while the Uniden Full HD Pan and Tilt Smart Baby Camera is priced at $143.20 ($179 after the promotion).

Other tech products in the Bub&Me sales include: