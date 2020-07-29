Tomorrow Big W is kicking off its bi-annual Bub&Me sales, which will run in-store and online until 12th August. This time round, Big W is offering a range of tech products for parents, such as baby monitors, thermometers and UV sanitiser bags.
As an introductory offer, Big W is taking 20% of Uniden’s baby monitors. The Uniden Wireless Baby Audio Monitor with Room Temperature costs $63.20 (and $79 once the promotion has ended), while the Uniden Full HD Pan and Tilt Smart Baby Camera is priced at $143.20 ($179 after the promotion).
Other tech products in the Bub&Me sales include:
- Motorola Portable 2.8-inch Video Baby Monitor with Wi-Fi – $113.40 (save $75.60)
- Motorola Digital Audio Baby Monitor with Baby Care Timer – $59.95 (save $54)
- Motorola Portable 2.8-inch Video Baby Monitor with Wi-FI – $167.40 (save $111.60)
- Homedics UV Clean Sanitiser Bag – $104.30 (save $44.70)
- Homedics Animal Nightlight (in baby chick and elephant) – $23.95 (save $16)
- VTech full Colour Video and Audio Baby Monitor – $74.25 (save $24.75)
- VTech Safe and Sound Audio Monitor – $44.25 (save $14.75)
- VTech Full Colour Video and Audio Baby Monitor – $111.75 (save $37.25)