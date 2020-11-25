Lost your password?


Bing Lee has released its Christmas gift guide for 2020, featuring a wide range of kitchen, entertainment, personal care, and security products.

The electronics retailer is pitching gifts for everyone from mums to dads to teenagers, fitness fanatics to aspiring chefs.

“This year, Bing Lee are encouraging everyone to get gifting and, to help you find the perfect present, have cherry-picked a selection of gifts that surprise and delight everyone in your life.

“From the Wonder Mum to the Geeky Dad and Fitness Fanatic, Bing Lee have got you covered,” the company said.

In personal and home entertainment, Bing Lee recommends the JBL Charge 4 Pink Portable Bluetooth Speaker (above, $199) for the “Dancing Queen”, the Hisense HS218 soundbar ($295, on sale for $195) for the “Movie Buff”, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i laptop ($1599, on sale for $1279) for the “Gamer”, the JBL TUNE 120TWS true wireless earbuds ($129) for the “Tricky Teenager”, and the second-gen Google Nest Mini ($39) for “The Boss to Impress”.

In the kitchen, the Kenwood Multipro Home Food Processor (above, $219) is aimed at the “Bona Fide Chef”, the DeLonghi Icona Capitals Kettle ($129) at the “Tea-Loving Grandma”, and the Phillips Essential Airfryer XL ($369) at “The Entertainer”.

For personal care, Bing Lee suggests the Dyson Corrale straightener with Dyson-designed Styling Set for the “Wonder Mum” (above, $699), and for the “Fitness Fanatic”, the Theragun Mini Percussive Therapy Device ($349, on sale for $299).

Finally, in safety and security, the Ring Stick Up Camera Battery HD Security Camera (above, $179, on sale for $143) is pitched at the “Geeky Dad”, while the Garmin Dash Cam Mini ($149) is recommended for the “Practical Grandpa”.

