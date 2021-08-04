Blizzard Delays Diablo Immortal Until 2022

Blizzard’s mobile-based version of the Diablo series, Diablo Immortal, is now being delayed until 2022, following recent shake ups at the troubled gaming company.

Blizzard says of the delay, “the game is now planned for release in the first half of 2022, which will allow us to add substantial improvements to the whole game.”

Blizzard says improvements will include making PvP mode and late-game PvE content more accessible, and adding controller support.

Blizzard’s president, J. Allen Brack has officially left the company, with the company writing of his replacements: “Both leaders are deeply committed to all of our employees; to the work ahead to ensure Blizzard is the safest, most welcoming workplace possible for women, and people of any gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or background; to upholding and reinforcing our values; and to rebuilding your trust.”

