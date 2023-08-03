Blue Note Announces 2023-2024 Classic Vinyl Reissue Series

Latest News by Ashley Riordan
Blue Note Records have introduces the latest list of titles for its Classic Vinyl Reissue Series, presenting 180g all0analog vinyl reissues of iconic jazz legends.

The 2023-2024 list has been revealed alongside release dates, and the following artists are included: Art Blakey, Donald Byrd, Miles Davis, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Sonny Rollins, among others.

Don Was and Cem Kurosman curated it alongside the mastering by Kevin Gray, coming straight from the original analog master tapes and pressed at Optimal.

The titles will start September 15th, with the release of Horace Silver’s ‘Blowin’ The Blues Away’ and Jimmy Smith’s ‘Midnight Special,’ both now available for pre order from the Blue Note Store.

blue note classic vinyl 2023 2024 Blue Note Announces 2023 2024 Classic Vinyl Reissue Series

See below the full list of release dates:

September 15, 2023

  • Horace Silver – ‘Blowin’ The Blues Away’ (1959)
  • Jimmy Smith – ‘Midnight Special’ (1960)

October 20, 2023

  • Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers – ‘Mosaic’ (1961)
  • Hank Mobley – ‘No Room for Squares’ (1963)

November 17, 2023

  • Tina Brooks – ‘True Blue’ (1960)
  • Wayne Shorter – ‘Night Dreamer’ (1964)

December 15, 2023

  • Sonny Rollins – ‘Newk’s Time’ (1957)
  • Grant Green – ‘Green Street’ (1961)

0629.23.apnews.313pic1.full Blue Note Announces 2023 2024 Classic Vinyl Reissue Series

January 19, 2024

  • Bud Powell – ‘Amazing Bud Powell, Vol. 1’ (1949-51)
  • Clifford Brown – ‘Memorial Album’ (1953)

February 16, 2024

  • Lee Morgan – ‘Search for the New Land’ (1964)
  • Joe Henderson – ‘Mode for Joe’ (1966)

March 15, 2024

  • Miles Davis – ‘Volume 2 [BLP 1502]’ (1952-54)
  • Donald Byrd – ‘A New Perspective’ (1963)

April 19, 2024

  • Bobby Hutcherson – ‘Happenings’ (1966)
  • Herbie Hancock – ‘Speak Like a Child’ (1968)

This Classic Vinyl Series will run alongside the Tone Poet Audiophile Vinyl Reissue Series, produced by Joe Harley.

