Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026

Latest News by Chris Griffith Share
X

The technical limitations of blue pixels on OLED screens have held back attempts to make the TVs cheaper, longer lasting, and more energy efficient.

There’s been breakthroughs that have make red and green OLED pixels more energy efficient, but blue pixels have proved to be the laggard.

Work has been underway a long time to turn the situation around.

In 2023, flatpanelshd reported that Samsung Display wanted to transition to blue phosphorescence OLED (PHOLED) in its mobile OLED panels by the second half of 2025.

“Switching from blue fluorescent OLED with 25% internal luminous efficiency to blue phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) with 100% internal luminous efficiency can significantly improve energy efficiency, leading to lower power consumption, increased brightness, or a combination of both.”

Universal Display Corporation, which develops and makes OLED displays, revealed last August that it was about to commercializing its blue phosphorescent OLED technology, but that has been pushed back to the second half of 2025.

Other initiatives are underway. This month it’s been reported that researchers from the University of Manchester and the University of Cambridge have discovered new OLED host materials that are both highly energy efficient and could be very cheap to produce.

OLED-info says the first tests in deep-blue OLED architecture “outperformed other commonly used hosts”.

OLED TVs could be cheaper and easier to manufacture.

But these latest initiatives are unlikely to get to market until 2026.

Other improvements to OLED technology are expected sooner, such as LG’s four-stack OLED which will challenge quantum dot OLED TVs in image quality.

241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
hitachi banner 728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
728 x 90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Haier 728x90 1 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
728x90 we see oled CN Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
denon perl white 728x90 1 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Litheaudio 728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
FLOODLIGHT 2024 Banner 728x90px Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Westan 728x90px Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
728x90 Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026
Previous Post

Leaked Renders Of Samsung Galaxy A36 Budget Smartphone Emerge

McIntosh Launches New Network Music Streamer

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

LG Slashes Prices For 2024 TV Launch
Motorola Adds Android 14 To Select Phones
WebOS 23 Rolls Out To Older LG OLED TVs