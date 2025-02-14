Blue OLED Technology Could Roll Out In 2026

The technical limitations of blue pixels on OLED screens have held back attempts to make the TVs cheaper, longer lasting, and more energy efficient.

There’s been breakthroughs that have make red and green OLED pixels more energy efficient, but blue pixels have proved to be the laggard.

Work has been underway a long time to turn the situation around.

In 2023, flatpanelshd reported that Samsung Display wanted to transition to blue phosphorescence OLED (PHOLED) in its mobile OLED panels by the second half of 2025.

“Switching from blue fluorescent OLED with 25% internal luminous efficiency to blue phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) with 100% internal luminous efficiency can significantly improve energy efficiency, leading to lower power consumption, increased brightness, or a combination of both.”

Universal Display Corporation, which develops and makes OLED displays, revealed last August that it was about to commercializing its blue phosphorescent OLED technology, but that has been pushed back to the second half of 2025.

Other initiatives are underway. This month it’s been reported that researchers from the University of Manchester and the University of Cambridge have discovered new OLED host materials that are both highly energy efficient and could be very cheap to produce.

OLED-info says the first tests in deep-blue OLED architecture “outperformed other commonly used hosts”.

OLED TVs could be cheaper and easier to manufacture.

But these latest initiatives are unlikely to get to market until 2026.

Other improvements to OLED technology are expected sooner, such as LG’s four-stack OLED which will challenge quantum dot OLED TVs in image quality.