BlueAnt Launches $279 Soundbar With Subwoofer

BlueAnt has launched the XT120, an affordable soundbar with an inbuilt subwoofer and 120W of oomph.

The 2.1 channel soundbar retails for $279, and offers rich Dolby Digital sound through two 30W RMS speakers and the inbuilt 60W subwoofer.

“This delivers a sound and punch of a soundbar that you’d expect would cost more than $300,” said BlueAnt CEO Taisen Maddern.

“We wanted to deliver a soundbar to Australians that offers a premium-yet-simpler experience at an irresistible price point. It’s a fine balance to strike but one the XT120 delivers on.”

With HDMI ARC and CEC functionality, the soundbar needs just the HDMI cable and the power cord, and is also Bluetooth 5.1 capable. It also sits at just under a metre, and weighs just 2.5kgs.

The XT120 follows the recently-released XT100 soundbar, and the X0i portable speaker – with BlueAnt quickly cornering the market for affordable audio with premium sound.

“Our audio engineers and design team have put a lot of work into ensuring we’re delivering a premium-yet-affordable experience for our customers, no matter where it is they are,” said Maddern.

“We’re delivering unique form factors for all occasions, but with no compromise on cost or audio quality. Superb sound is our bread and butter, and our loyal customers know that when they pick up a BlueAnt they’ll receive an exceptional audio experience.”

