BlueAnt Soundbar Offers Dolby Atmos, Subwoofer For $349

Australia’s own audio pioneer, BlueAnt has moved into the affordable premium soundbar market with a new XT100 soundbar that has Dolby Atmos and all the features that a subwoofer delivers built in instead of being a separate component.

Known for their Party Sound Speakers, the new soundbar which retails for $349, is also an ideal solution for those who want a soundbar under a 32″ monitor that doubles as a TV and connected notebook display.

The BlueAnt XT100 features the latest Dolby Atmos technology and has been designed to deliver that big movie sound experience normally associated with more expensive soundbars.

On the question of no subwoofer BlueAnt CEO Taisen Maddern said “Everything a subwoofer provides comes part and parcel with the XT100; simply put, it’s a beast, and it’s the affordable premium soundbar Australians have been crying out for,” he said.

He added “We knew there was a need for a new player on the soundbar stage. Australians don’t just want a soundbar that’s slightly better than a TV speaker and has no punch. They want to hear more and feel more when they invest in a soundbar. They want premium sound, and they want it to be louder than their TV speakers, and the market has been missing this with speakers in this price range.

“The XT100 delivers supreme sound for sports, movies, music and the news alike, and at all volume levels – even at a volume that makes the walls shake.” he claims.

At SmartHouse we are hanging out to review this product as it appears to deliver value for money in a highly competitive market.

The XT100 features the latest Dolby Atmos technology that delivers immersive sound at all volume levels, from the low sounds required of a documentary or drama, to the high volumes desired of a blockbuster film or sports experience. Requiring minimal set-up, the XT100 is ready to go the moment it’s plugged in according to BlueAnt.

Inside the soundbar is 2.0CH with Dolby Atmos 1.7 and is compatible with Dolby Vision, providing an immersive 3D listening experience both horizontally and vertically – in short, the sound follows the audience wherever they go and mitigates the need for additional speakers.

With HDMI eARC and CEC functionality, the sound is crystal clear, with no latency in audio delivery. And with CEC functionality ensuring the speaker automatically turns on and off with the TV, the XT100 is a simple-to-use yet powerful plug-and-play soundbar. Even the most tech-averse customer can install it and have a superior listening experience within minutes.

At just 2.5kg, its metal grill and high-gloss cabinet ensures it packs a premium feel and aesthetically fits in any environment, whether on display, mounted on the wall or under the TV cabinet and out of view. And with 2x 50W amplifiers built in along with the latest Dolby Atmos technology, sound quality isn’t compromised regardless of the position it finds itself.

Featuring four built-in and customisable EQ modes – Game, Movies, Music, and Voice – audio neophytes and expert sound engineers alike will notice the difference in each engineered-for-purpose mode. From Game mode for Grand Finals to Movie mode for blockbusters, the audience will notice a consistent, immersive, and clear sound quality throughout the experience.

“You can hear the crowds as well as the commentators in any sporting event, as well as the impacts on the court or field,” said Taisen. “We worked hard to ensure that no sound detracts from another.

The XT100 is available from Telstra online and in selected stores across the country, direct from the BlueAnt website, and from select retailers.

Key Features:

• 2.0CH with Dolby Atmos for vertical surround

• Dolby Atmos 1.7

• Dolby Vision Compatible

• HDMI eARC with CEC

• AUX/Bluetooth 5.1

• Optical/Coaxial/USB playback

• LED indicator

• Metal Grill with High-Gloss Cabinet

• Output Power: 50W RMS x2 = 100W