Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer

Bluesound has launched its new Node Icon flagship wireless music streamer.

It features dual-mono DAC architecture with two ESS SABRE ES9039Q2M DACs and an integrated power supply “specially designed to reduce noise and produce a clearer signal.”

The company says that the dual design aims to let each chip focus its complete processing power to each channel to offer a more separated, “pure” sound.

The Node Icon is part of a trio of new releases from Bluesound, with the other two being Node and Node Nano.

The Node Icon is fitted with an aluminum chassis, gloss black finish, 5-inch full colour display, and several digital and analog connectivity options.

Twin headphone jacks are available at the front, although they are placed at either side of the unit.

There are other connections housed at the back. These include RCA, coaxial, USB-A, USB-C and optical outputs, as well as optical and HDMI eARC inputs for those wanting to connect the unit to a TV.

The Icon is also the only new Node streamer to feature a balanced XLR output alongside RCA and optical inputs.

Streaming support includes Amazon Music, Tidal and Spotify alongside Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2. Hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and MQA files are supported on the Icon.

The use of the proprietary BluOS streaming platform means the Node Icon can wirelessly connect to other Bluesound speakers and other BluOS-compatible stereo components (such as those from Dali, NAD, and Cyrus, among others) for a multi-room system. It is also Dirac Live capable.

In Australia, the Node Icon is priced at $1,799.