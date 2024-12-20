Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

Bluesound has launched its new Node Icon flagship wireless music streamer.

It features dual-mono DAC architecture with two ESS SABRE ES9039Q2M DACs and an integrated power supply “specially designed to reduce noise and produce a clearer signal.”

The company says that the dual design aims to let each chip focus its complete processing power to each channel to offer a more separated, “pure” sound.

The Node Icon is part of a trio of new releases from Bluesound, with the other two being Node and Node Nano.

 

%name Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer

 

The Node Icon is fitted with an aluminum chassis, gloss black finish, 5-inch full colour display, and several digital and analog connectivity options.

Twin headphone jacks are available at the front, although they are placed at either side of the unit.

There are other connections housed at the back. These include RCA, coaxial, USB-A, USB-C and optical outputs, as well as optical and HDMI eARC inputs for those wanting to connect the unit to a TV.

The Icon is also the only new Node streamer to feature a balanced XLR output alongside RCA and optical inputs.

node icon rear Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer

 

Streaming support includes Amazon Music, Tidal and Spotify alongside Apple AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth 5.2. Hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz and MQA files are supported on the Icon.

The use of the proprietary BluOS streaming platform means the Node Icon can wirelessly connect to other Bluesound speakers and other BluOS-compatible stereo components (such as those from Dali, NAD, and Cyrus, among others) for a multi-room system. It is also Dirac Live capable.

In Australia, the Node Icon is priced at $1,799.

MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
728x90 we see oled CN Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
hitachi banner 728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
FA 979 HN MDF SG14 14gen 728x90 1 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
CHRISTMAS 2024 Banner 728x90px Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
BlueAnt 4SQM PumpAirUltra 728x90px Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
728 x 90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Litheaudio 728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
denon perl white 728x90 1 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
JBL TourPro3 728x90 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
WEB BANNERS5 scaled Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Westan 728x90px Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Haier 728x90 1 Bluesound Launches New Music Streamer
Previous Post

Apple's iPhone Subscription Project 'Scrapped'

CES 2025: Meet The People Behind Startup Saviour Kickstarter

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ALDI Ambiano Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker Recalled
Kohler Takes Voice-Controlled Bidet To CES
Android Users Beware Of New 'Dirty Stream' Malware