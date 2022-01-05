Bold New JBL Boombox Speakers And PartyBox

Australia’s leading mass-market audio company JBL didn’t go through with their scheduled CES 2022 media event, but they have still announced some exciting additions to their collection, which now includes a new Flip series, new true wireless earbuds, gaming headsets and larger Bluetooth party box Bluetooth speakers.

The new JBL PartyBox Encore and Encore Essential are essentially identical, with the Encore providing two digital wireless microphones, similar to the BluAnt speakers.

With the PartyBox Encore, you get 10 hours of battery life, which is four hours more than the Encore Essential.

The speakers have the same IPX4 rating, 100W output, PartyBox app compatibility, and Bluetooth 5.1.

You can also use True Wireless Stereo to pair two compatible speakers while laying on a cool light show. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, USB and aux.

As for speakers, the 2022 line-up sees the JBL Boombox 3 and Pulse 5.

The Bluetooth JBL Boombox sits horizontally and looks a lot like the Xtreme 3, only bigger. The big difference is that this speaker has 24-hour battery life and the ability to charge smartphones and tablets via a USB connection while playing music.

Both the Boombox 3 and Pulse 5 have an IP67 rating to resist dust and water, Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint connectivity, and both support JBL PartyBoost.

PartyBoost lets you pair two compatible JBL speakers for stereo playback, or join multiple speakers together for extra-loud output.

The big difference with the JBL Pulse 5 is its 360-degree LED light show. You can use the JBL Portable app (iOS and Android) to customise the colours for up to 12 hours of entertainment.

Pulse 5 Features include JBL Original Pro Sound, so you can enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions

There’s also a vibrant 360 LED light show, to visualise music with a variety of themes and customisations. The JBL portable app lets you easily control your light show colours.

Wireless Bluetooth® streaming V5.3 lets you wirelessly connect up to two smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound.

There’s also 12 hours of playtime so you can party all day or all night. Listen on the Pulse 5 for up to 12 hours on a single charge with USB-C charging

It’s IP67 waterproof and dustproof, s no worrying about spills, rain or even a tumble in the water

JBL PartyBoost lets you pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up the party.