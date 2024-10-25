Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

Definitive Technology has added to its Dymension Series with a new lineup of outdoor speakers.

Under the Dymension umbrella are passive soundbars and LCRs, and custom integration speakers.

The two new outdoor speakers are the BL-650 (pictured at top) and BL-550 bollards, and they’re suited to commercial and residential fitouts.

They come with a mineral-filled woofer, tweeter, passive bass radiator amd timbre-matched sound (meaning no change in audio across synced speakers).

The BL-650 and BL-550 bollard speakers can handle hardscape and softscape mounts – the flanged base has mounting holes for deck screws or concrete anchors, and ground spikes are provided for lawn installations.

Definitive Technology says the “8Ω/70V/100V multitap settings – 70V/100V transformer settings and 8-ohm bypass provide maximum flexibility in installing residential and commercial distributed systems”.

It says the passive bass radiator moves air inside the speaker to enhance bass response, “resulting in powerful lows and dynamic, balanced overall sound”.

The BL-650 has a RRP of $899, and the BL-550 $799. Definitive Technology says they will be available in Australia this month.

Dymension Outdoor LS 100 1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Dymension Outdoor LS-100

 

Added to the October releases is the Dymension Outdoor LS-100 subterranean landscape subwoofer. It has a 10-inch mineral-filled, long-throw woofer and is described as “ruggedly durable” with a rigid, mineral-filled enclosure. In terms of dealing with the elements, it’s rated IP54.

The company says the dual-voice coil design gives installers greater flexibility in wiring.

The LS-100 subwoofer retails for $1,699.

Dymension Outdoor AW 550 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Dymension Outdoor AW-550 by Definitive Technology.

 

Also, two outdoor surface-mounted speakers are also dropping this month.

The AW-550 ($899) and AW-650 ($999) are IP66-rated and Definitive Technologies says this means they can withstand rain, snow and dirt. They come in black and white.

728X90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Whatmough 728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Martin Logan 728 x 90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Haier 728x90 1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Middleton 728x90px Product Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
728x90 Iconic Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Leaderboard 728x90 1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
hitachi banner 728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
QUEEN 728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Litheaudio 728x90 Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
HALLOWEEN 2024 Banner 728x90px Bollard Speakers Add New Dymension To Outdoor Audio
Previous Post

McIntosh Unveils New PS1K Subwoofer

What To Expect From Apple's Upcoming 'Week' Of Mac Announcements

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Could JB Hi-Fi's Next Big Thing Be Robotic Thumbs
Spotify Takes On YouTube with Video Podcasts
Affordable Noise Cancelling Headphones That Work