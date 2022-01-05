Bone Conduction Cans By Shokz Keep Athletes Safe

Market-leading bone-conduction headphone company Shokz – who recently changed their name from AfterShokz to present a snappier, more shareable image – introduce their new OpenRun set, the quick-charge version of their respected Aeropex model.

The OpenRun wireless headphones – available for $219 at JB Hi-Fi from January 12 – feature a 10-minute charge function that will give you 1.5 hours of play time to get through a training session if you’ve forgotten to juice up beforehand.

Fully charged, battery life is eight hours, and they’re lightweight at 26g thanks to the flexible titanium frame.

They’re also packing Bluetooth 5.1, and have a waterproof rating of IP67.

On top of all that, the big draw is the bone conduction delivery of sound. Unlike regular over-ear headphones, the OpenRun wireless generate mini vibrations that travel through a wearer’s cheekbones, from transducers in front of the ear.

Designed for athletes, the vibrations go direct to the inner ear, bypassing the eardrum. This means surrounding noise can still be heard, which is great if you’re, say, a runner or cyclist who wants to be aware of traffic, while still enjoying music and being able to make calls.

That’s why Shokz is the leading brand of bone conduction headphones, and the only sports headphones officially recognised by England Athletics. Thanks to the open-ear safety feature, they’re the only headphones approved for use in all road races under the UK Athletics Rules of Competition.