Bookmark This Page To Watch Apple’s Spring Loaded Event Live

There is a lot of speculation about what new products and services will be announced during the next Apple Event — Spring Loaded — which takes place on April 20, 2021.

As we in Australia live in the future, to catch all the action live, you’ll have to roll out of bed at the inconvenient time of 3am on Wednesday, April 21.

To save some time, just bookmark this page, to watch live on YouTube when the action starts.

<iframe title=”YouTube video player” src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/JdBYVNuky1M” width=”560″ height=”315″ frameborder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”allowfullscreen”></iframe>

