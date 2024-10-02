Bose Promises Big Sound from Small Bluetooth Speaker

Bose is extending its SoundLink Bluetooth range with the new SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker.

Measuring 8.5 inches wide, 4.4 inches high, and 2.3 inches deep, and weighing about 900 grams, the speaker comes in Light Silver or Cool Grey.

Bose promises you’ll “hear every note as a full-range transducer and dual passive radiators turn vibrations into deep bass that fills any room, producing a sensorial experience defying its size”.

The SoundLink Home Speaker has a USB-C audio input to plug and play from a laptop or any other music source. 

 

You can link two SoundLink Home speakers together to create a stereo effect by using the speakers as left and right channels.

Materials include anodised aluminum, fabric (for the grille), nylon and plastic.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3, Bose says the speaker provides up to nine hours of battery life. It says the device can recharge in four hours via USB-C.

You can make and take phone calls via the speaker’s built-in microphone or “use it to access your device’s native voice assistant when your phone is out of reach”.

There is no audio cable included, and the unit is not water or dust resistant.

Bluetooth range is about nine metres.

The SoundLink Home Bluetooth Speaker is available via bose.com for US$219 (A$318).

