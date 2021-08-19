Bose Ups The Ante With QuietComfort 45 Headphones

Information and images of Bose’s upcoming QuietComfort headphones have been leaked, and from what the leaker is claiming, the headphones will retain the classic studio look of the QuietComfort 35 headphones from 2016, with a slew of new features.

The QuietComfort 45 will feature active noise cancelling, and Active EQ for fine tuning the Aware Mode, allowing users to hear external sounds, much like the Transparency Mode on the AirPods.

The QC45 will sport a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm jack, with battery life of 24 hours of continuous playback. In addition, there will be a 15-minute Quick Charge feature that gives 2.5 hours of listening.

The headphones are expected to be released during the fourth quarter, 2021.