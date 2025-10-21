Bowers & Wilkins Adds Frost Blue Finish to Px7 S3 Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins has expanded the colour options for its Px7 S3 noise-cancelling headphones with a new Frost Blue finish, now available at JB Hi-Fi for $699.

Frost Blue joins the existing Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue, and Canvas White finishes for the Px7 S3 model, which launched earlier in 2025.

The Px7 S3 headphones feature a slimmer form factor compared to previous models, designed for comfort during extended listening sessions.

Acoustic upgrades include improved proprietary active noise cancellation using an eight-microphone array and enhanced microphones for call quality.

Key specifications include lossless audio compatibility, 30-hour battery life, and 15-minute fast charging that provides seven hours of listening time.

Spatial audio support is available via software upgrade.

New features are accessible through the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, providing additional control and functionality for the headphones.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 in Frost Blue is available now at JB Hi-Fi for $699, matching the pricing of other colour variants in the range.

The Px7 S3 competes in the premium noise-cancelling headphone segment against models from Sony, Bose, and Apple, with Bowers & Wilkins emphasising audio quality and design aesthetics alongside active noise cancellation and battery performance.