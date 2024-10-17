Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin

The third in the series of Zeppelin wireless speakers has been launched by Bowers & Wilkins.

The Zeppelin Pro comes in Space Grey and Solar Gold, and has the same design as the original Zeppelin (2021) and the Zeppelin McLaren (2023).

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 11.44.01 am Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin series.

 

Presumably inspired by the Zeppelin aircraft – also known as a blimp – the speaker is about as far away from the traditional square or rectangle cabinet as you could imagine.

The new Solar Gold takes on the appearance of a flattened almond, or perhaps an alien’s egg – and PR shots show how nicely it fits into a modern home setting.

The Zeppelin Pro comes with titanium dome tweeters.

“Five premium drive units share reference-grade Bowers & Wilkins loudspeaker designs,” B&W says.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 11.42.49 am Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro.

 

It comes with Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth aptXTM Adaptive and Spotify Connect built in, plus the Bowers & Wilkins Music app. Users can adjust the downward firing light via the app.

The unit weighs 6.6kg – which is 100 grams more than the two previous models – and is 210mm tall and 650mm wide.

As for drive units, you’re looking at HF 2x 25mm (1-inch) Titanium dome tweeter high frequency, MF 2x 90mm (3.5-inch) FST midrange and LF 1x 150mm (6-inch) subwoofer.

 

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 11.42.16 am Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro, side on view.

 

The amplifier has a power output of 240W; the speaker has frequency response 35 Hz to 24 kHz.

Screen Shot 2024 10 17 at 11.41.49 am Bowers & Wilkins Adds Titanium Dome Tweeters To Zeppelin
Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro.

Input voltage is is 100V – 240V, 50/60Hz and power consumption on sleep mode is below 2W.

 

The Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin Pro has a RRP of A$1,349 and will be available early November.

