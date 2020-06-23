Bowers & Wilkins is launching two new 700 Signature loudspeakers in Australia: the stand-mount 705 Signature ($4,999 for a pair) and the floor-standing 702 Signature ($8,500 for a pair), both of which will be available from July.

The 705 and 702 loudspeakers feature Bowers & Wilkins’ custom Carbon Dome tweeter technology, which offers resistance to distortion without undue mass and a first break-up point of 47kHz.

These models have received a number of upgrades, including improved bypass capacitators from Mundorf, larger heatsinking, and, in the 702, a better LF capacitator on the bass section of the crossover.

These upgrades improve upon the already-remarkable resolution, openness and spatial retrieval on offer, to produce an even more refined and involving sound.

In terms of aesthetics, the 700 Signature loudspeakers have also been updated with a luxurious new cabinet finish.

The new ‘Datuk Gloss’ ebony veneer has a distinctive grain, offering the beauty of real-wood veneers from a sustainable source (Bowers & Wilkins has sourced it from specialist Italian wood company Alpi). As such, no two models share the exact same grain.

As with preceding Signature products, these loudspeakers have a Tweeter-On-Top design, with Solid Body Tweeter technology.

They also feature continuum cone midrange drivers, a dedicated midrange FST drive, a midrange decoupling system (featured in the 800 Series Diamond), and the Aerofoil cone.