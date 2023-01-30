Bowers & Wilkins Launches New Pi5, Pi7 Earbuds

Bowers and Wilkins have launched two new models in their Pi7 and Pi5 in-ear headphones lineup which have claimed their status as the best True Wireless earbuds in the category.

Pi7 S2 not only maintains the high-resolution sound of its predecessor, but it also is an upgrade to connectivity, earbud battery life, user experience, and introducing three premium finishes.

Both Pi7 S2 and Pi5 S2 feature upgraded wireless connectivity via a re-engineered antenna design with increased Bluetooth range to up to 25m ensuring an even more stable, high-quality listening experience.

Both models feature improved battery life, now offering five hours of listening time before a recharge is required. They continue to offer a quick charge function delivering an additional two hours listening time from just a 15-minute charge. The charging cases for each model provide additional battery life, with a further 16 hours available for Pi7 S2 and 19 hours available for Pi5 S2.

These became the latest headphone models to be fully integrated with the Bowers & Wilkins Music App. Offering a seamless user experience, complete with set-up, configuration of noise cancellation modes, and wear sensor adjustment, the Music App also supports hi-res streaming capability direct from your mobile device to your earbuds via services such as Qobuz, TIDAL, and Deezer.

The Pi7 S2 continues to offer Wireless Audio Retransmission, a breakthrough feature originally introduced in the first-generation model which enables users to connect to an external audio source – such as an in-flight entertainment system – and then wirelessly retransmit audio from that source to the earbuds, via the Smart charging case, all in outstanding sound quality.

Both models can be controlled via a simple one-button user interface – a single capacitive button on each earbud that can perform multiple tasks simply and elegantly – coupled to voice assistant support via either Siri or Google Assistant, depending on the connected device. The Bowers & Wilkins Music App also offers a range of user adjustments for customers who wish to fine tune their earbuds to their preferences.

Pi7 S2 offers support for Qualcomm aptX Adaptive allowing high-resolution music transmission from compatible streaming services and devices, enabled by 24-bit/48kHz wireless transmission between each earbud.

Together, these two technologies continue to make the Pi7 S2 one of very few True Wireless earbuds able to support high-resolution audio all the way from your music source to your ears.

Pi7 S2 features 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins drivers, joined by a high-frequency ‘balanced armature’ driver, with each of the four drive units in the system actively driven by its own amplifier.

Pi7 S2 also offers Adaptive Noise Cancellation to automatically monitor, analyze, and adapt to its surroundings in order to produce the best possible, uninterrupted listening experience.

That ANC system is paired with six microphones – three in each earbud – for crystal-clear sound quality with phone calls.

Pi7 S2 is available in three new colors: Satin Black, Canvas White and Midnight Blue.

Pi5 S2 is available in Cloud Grey and Storm Grey, and in new vibrant colors, Spring Lilac and Sage Green.

Their local prices will be updated once they are available.