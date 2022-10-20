Bowers & Wilkins Releases 007-Themed ANC Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins and James Bond are celebrating 60 years of the famous British spy’s screen career, with a special edition midnight blue version of the company’s Px8 wireless noise cancelling headphones.

The colour was inspired by the jacket worn by Sean Connery in the first James Bond film, Dr. No, which came to cinemas in 1962.

Specs-wise, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones boast two 40mm Carbon Cone drive units, six mics (four for ANC, the other two for calls), 30 hours playback, and aptX Adaptive capabilities.

As seen in the image below, the headphones feature the rifling spiral, as seen in the gun barrel sequence that features in every Bond film, in the inner ear, with the 007 logo on the ear piece.

“We are immensely proud of our long-standing relationship with the James Bond franchise,” said Giles Pocock, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Bowers & Wilkins.

“Our new partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to highlight the close connection we’ve had with some of the iconic music of 007 over the years.

“Together, we will continue to celebrate the instrumental role that music plays in this global cultural phenomenon.”

The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 007 Edition headphones are available now for approximately $1,299.