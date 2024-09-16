Bowers & Wilkins Takes Fashionable Headphones To A New Level

If you are looking for a seriously fashionable pair of premium headphones, renowned British audio brand, Bowers & Wilkins, has introduced two new premium finishes including a pair in a stunning Ruby Red.

The multi-award-winning over-ear headphones, include the Px7 in the Ruby Red and the Px8 which comes in a Dark Forest finish.

The Company that is making a name for themselves in the fashion world having signed up David Beckham earlier this year have expanded on their already extensive range of colours with the introduction of their latest headphones.

The Masimo owned brand claim that two new finishes further reinforce the brand’s unique approach to design, which ensures that its premium audio products always look as good as they sound, while offering our customers the opportunity to choose the colour that best suits their style and personality.

The new Px7 S2e Ruby Red and Px8 Dark Forest are available from 18th September for $599 AUD and $1,149 AUD respectively at selected retailers.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 have been a mainstay when it comes to wireless headphones since they were launched back in mid-2022.

They were joined by the updated Px7 S2e in September 2023.