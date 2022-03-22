Brand New Samsung QD-OLED TV May Soon Be Ready For Purchase

The hype around Samsung’s QS95B QD-OLED TV has been building for the last couple of years after the South Korean tech giant announced the investing in the technology in early 2020. Now it seems that the TV may very well soon be available for purchase.

The new panel was spotted on the website of US retailer ‘Value Electronics’, who are a Samsung authorized Reseller and previously had listings for “Samsung 65″ & 55″ QS95B 4K HDR QD OLED TVs”, according to AVCeasar (via Forbes). However the page is no longer accessible.

The sales description says that “Samsung’s new 2022 flagship” offers “unimaginable details in the deepest blacks and brightest whites”, as well as all HDMI ports boasting support for HDMI 2.1, and a next-gen ATSC 3.0 OTA tuner built-in.