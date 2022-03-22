Brand New Samsung QD-OLED TV May Soon Be Ready For Purchase

The hype around Samsung’s QS95B QD-OLED TV has been building for the last couple of years after the South Korean tech giant announced the investing in the technology in early 2020. Now it seems that the TV may very well soon be available for purchase.
The new panel was spotted on the website of US retailer ‘Value Electronics’, who are a Samsung authorized Reseller and previously had listings for “Samsung 65″ & 55″ QS95B 4K HDR QD OLED TVs”, according to AVCeasar (via Forbes). However the page is no longer accessible.
The sales description says that “Samsung’s new 2022 flagship” offers “unimaginable details in the deepest blacks and brightest whites”, as well as all HDMI ports boasting support for HDMI 2.1, and a next-gen ATSC 3.0 OTA tuner built-in.
According to reports, Samsung’s 2022 flagship display was last spotted at CES in Las Vegas a few months ago. However reports also say that the launch of the television has been delayed due to production issues and debates over manufacturing costs.
For those who can’t wait to get their hands on QD-OLED technology, Samsung probably won’t be the first to release a television built around it. The Sony A95K has stunning picture quality and will likely be available in June.