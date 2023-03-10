Brilliant Bang & Olufsen Future-Proof Speakers

Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A9 and Beosound 2 speakers just got even better. Not only are the latest versions said to sound fantastic, but they’ve been made future-proof so they’ll stay in your life forever.

The original Beosound A9 surfaced in 2012 with a classy free-standing circular design by Oivind Slatto. This 5th generation keeps the classic look, and adds the company’s latest Mozart software. It also now has a replaceable module they say is “frontloaded with enough processing power to receive software updates and features for many years to come”.

Therefore, when internal components do become obsolete as audio technology evolves, the module can be swapped out for a current version.

It also comes in new finishes – Black Anthracite, Gold Tone and Natural Aluminium.

Meanwhile, the third gen Beosound 2 is a compact multi-room speaker, originally launched in 2016. It also looks a lot like the original, with its high-grade aluminium conical shape. But there have been some fine improvements inside.

Again, Mozart modular software is in play, so primary internals can be replaced in the future when standards of connectivity and performance warrant it.

As for finishes, there’s a new Black Anthracite finish as well as the classic Gold Tone and Natural.

The user interface has been improved, and Active Room Compensation helps the speaker detect its position in the room and distribute sound to fit.