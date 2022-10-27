Brilliant’s Home Automation Range Hits JB Hi-Fi

Four new products have appeared in the latest JB Hi Fi catalogue from Brilliant the Australian Company that is making a name for itself in the home automation market.

Better known for their range of lighting products the Australian business is seen as a “preferred Company” when it comes to home automation products as opposed to the like of Eufy which is a Chinese Company.

With up to 400 products across their range, available at the likes of Bunnings, management at the Melbourne based Company who supply to both the trade and consumer markets said that all their products are designed and developed in Australia.

Among the new products set to be ranged at JB Hi Fi is a new Smart solar operated HD camera, which allows the device to be controlled via the BrilliantSmart App on a mobile.

Solar powered the latest Brilliant product has no wiring, is wireless and easy to install.

It’s also delivers high-definition video resolution via the 1080P (FHD) camera.

Also built in is advanced PIR motion detection that identifies changes in movement and sends a notification to a mobile or tablet.

There is also a two-way and one-way audio option.

The Built-in Infra-red night vision allows owners to see movement in the dark.

Users can manually record live video direct to a mobile and the built-in memory card slot supports up to 64GB SD card.

Older footage is overwritten when set to automatic recording.

Recording is motion activated when an SD card is installed in the IP65 Weather-resistant.

Smart Plug

JB Hi Fi has also moved to range the Brilliant Smart Plug.

This device allows owners to control your electronic devices and appliances anywhere, anytime.

The Wi-Fi enabled plugs are easy to set up and can be controlled via voice commands.

Operating on 240VAC 50Hz a thermal overload/reset button is built in.

Control can be via app or voice control through Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri.

Users can create schedules & timing to automate your home.

Smart Camera

Also in the new brilliant range is a small high-definition resolution 1080P (FHD) camera that can be used to discreetly monitor areas of a house when you are away.

The Brilliant Device has night vision infrared detection, advanced motion detection that identifies slight changes in movement and sends a notification to a mobile or tablet.

Also built in is sound detection and two-way audio.

This technology allows you to speak and listen through the BrilliantSmart app no matter of your location providing that you have an internet connection.

There is also a MicroSD memory card slot that will take a 132Gb card.

Recording is motion activated if SD card installed (card not included).

Also, release is new intelligent strip lighting that can be controlled on the Brilliant Home automation system.