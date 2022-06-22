Bring The Philips Hue Smart Lamp Anywhere

Philips Hue have unleashed its latest smart lighting product: a versatile rechargable smart lamp, designed for indoor and outdoor use and to be taken wherever you please.

The Philips Hue Go portable table lamp has a silicone grip (with teal and orange options exclusive to the Hue store), and can last for up to 48 hours on a single charge – or be plugged into mains via its charging base if the portability isn’t a selling point.

As it’s a smart light, you can cycle through various lighting settings with a single button, and contains the new Sunrise wake-up lighting that provides a transition from midnight blue to soft orange to replace the sun’s rising.

It will retail for around A$230, and will be available by the end of winter.