Brother Reveals Two New Printer Ranges

Brother, a leader in printer manufacturing, has announced it’s launching two new printing ranges, including the Compact Monochrome Laser range, and the Compact Colour Laser range, both designed for homes and small offices.

The Compact Monochrome Laser range was designed for working smarter, and printing easier. Created for effortless efficiency, it has print speeds up to 34ppm, 2-sided printing, and an up to 50-sheet Automatic Document Feeder (ADF).

It’s the company’s most compact monochrome laser multi-function range, and delivers high-quality on a small footprint. It uses a separate drum and toner unit, keeping printer costs down, and an in-box toner supporting multiple volume needs.

Super high-yield replacement toners are also available and can print up to 5,000 pages, and workflows can be automated while print management solutions help improve processes and security.

Users can add multiple document management, security, and workflow solutions for additional features to improve processes.

The Compact Monochrome Laser range includes twelve printers.

The Compact Colour Laser range is a new compact, professional colour range, which combines performance with fast print speeds, minimal maintenance, and long lasting supplies.

Each component was optimised to reduce the overall size, without compromising performance. It was engineered to print quietly, and deliver speeds up to 25% faster than previous generation printers. Users can print continuously without distraction.

It was made from robust, hard-wearing materials, and Brother’s award-winning reliability promises uncompromised performance always.

The Compact Colour Laser range includes eight printers.

Both ranges provide the latest security features for protecting user data, and the triple-layer security works at a device, network, and document level.

Customers also have access to a range of leading software vendors, including PaperCut, Ysoft, and Kofax, creating tailored solutions for specific requirements.

Stefanie Matthews, Marketing Manager at Brother said, “Whether you work from home or a busy office, the modern business environment has changed and we all need to be agile and flexible to keep up with this evolving workspace.”

“These two new ranges house professional performance within a compact design without compromising on quality. With their fast print speeds, minimal maintenance needs and long-lasting supplies, the Compact Monochrome Laser and Compact Colour Laser ranges have all the tools you need to work efficiently and effectively.”