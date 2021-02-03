Bunnings & JB Hi-Fi To Sell Sub-$400 Robotic Vacuum

Home robotics company Ecovacs Robotics has launched a new affordable vacuuming and mopping gadget named the Deebot U2.

The $399 robotic vacuum uses an advanced mopping system, smart move navigation and scheduling capabilities through a dedicated smartphone app.

The 2-in-1 Deebot U2 combines a 400ml dustbin and a 300ml water reservoir, meaning it can mop and vacuum in a single go.

It also offers both a standard mode for everyday clean ups, as well as Max+ mode for intense deep cleaning performance that boosts suction power 2.5 times to handle the most demanding cleaning challenges.

A three-layer filter including sponge and filter elements enables the robot to scoop up micrometer size particles without stirring up dust to maintain fresh air and a healthy environment for users.

The Deebot U2 is also voice enabled with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

With up to 110 minutes of run time and the ability to automatically return to the charger when it runs low, the Deebot U2 can clean entire homes in a single charge.

“We are continuously striving to help Australian families free up time from cumbersome chores so that they can focus on more enjoyable things during their rare downtime,” said Karen Powell, Head of Australia and New Zealand for ECOVACS ROBOTICS.

“Having a reliable, cost effective robotic vacuum solution such as the DEEBOT U2 is an important way to both make our technology as accessible as possible, as well as hopefully encouraging some Australian consumers to move to a robotic vacuum cleaner for the first time.”

The Deebot U2 will be available from Thursday the 4th of February, 2021 with an RRP of $399 from Bunnings & JB HiFi, with The Good Guys and Godfreys to follow.