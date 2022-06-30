B&W Take On Sony XM5 Headphones With Px7 S2

World renowned audio brand Bowers & Wilkins has announced the launch of the Px7 S2 noise cancelling wireless headphones, a follow up to their award winning PX7. As per the company’s philosophy, the Px7 S2 has been designed to provide the “true sound of the artist’s intent.”

The current king of wireless noise cancelling headphones is the Sony WH-1000XM5, and based on the Px7 S2’s price, timing and place in the market, it seems that Bowers & Wilkins’ new release is aiming directly for the throne.

Delivering on this ‘true sound’, the Px7 S2 has been fitted with brand new, specially designed 40mm drivers which boast ultra-fast response and are able to reproduce every nuance and subtlety of a track, whilst keeping distortion at a minimum. The drivers are also angled towards the ear for a more authentic and natural sound.

Ensuring clear wireless transmission, Bowers & Wilkins has incorporated Qualcomm’s aptXTM Adaptive wireless tech, optimizing wireless transmission with phones, tablets and computers. Users also have the option to connect via USB-C and 3.5mm cable, both of which are provided.

With the incorporation of Active Nosie Cancelling (ANC), Bowers & Wilkens has sought to ensure that there is no loss of musicality and quality of transmission. The company’s own optimized noise cancellation tech makes use of six upgraded high-performance microphones, with two measuring drive unit output, two to react to outside ambient noise and two for picking up dialogue in calls.

The Px7 S2 is the first headphone form the company to work directly with the Bowers & Wilkins music app, which can be used to pair devices, fine tune sound and EQ, toggle noise-cancelling transparency mode and monitor battery levels.

Battery life on the Px7 S2 sits at 30 hours, and a 15-minute charge provides up to seven hours of listening time.

The Px7 S2 is now available for purchase on the Bowers & Wilkins website for $599.95, around $50 more than the Sony XM5.