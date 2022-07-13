Cambridge Audio Releases Turntables For Vinyl Fanatics

Cambridge Audio has added two turntables to their lineup, the Alva ST and Alva TT V2, each of which is the perfect machine for audiophiles who are serious about their vinyl obsessions.

Both turntables build upon 2019’s Alva TT, the world’s first aptX HD Bluetooth turntable.

The Alva TT V2 is the more impressive of the two, the high-end option for serious vinyl lovers. It features a direct drive turntable with a built-in switchable phono stage and aptX HD Bluetooth streaming.

A vibration-resistant chassis gives pitch perfect reproduction of the record. It features an improved tonearm with a detachable headshell, and a pre-installed high-output Alva MC Moving Coil cartridge.

It retails for $3,699.

The Alva ST is a mid-premium model, and contains many of the Alav TT V2 features, such as the switchable, built-in phono stage and aptX HD wireless hi-res streaming, the same tonearm, and the same Lunar Grey finish.

At $1,799, this is a more affordable option, with a die-cast aluminum platter.