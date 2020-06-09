A new Porsche could cost you $320,000, but if that is a bit stiff on the budget, how about a new pair of Porsche speakers that will only cost you $1,199?

Canton, the German sound company, has released a new Genuine Porsche 911 GT3 Speaker, which has gone on sale today in Australia.

Imported by Indi Imports, who last week dumped Q Acoustic speakers for an as yet unnamed speaker brand, the new Canton rev head speakers are set to prove popular with not only Porsche fans but those who love European-made speakers.

Canton and Porsche Design have partnered up to produce a new luxury speaker – the Porsche 911 GT3 Speaker – which is modelled from the original exhaust pipe of the 911 GT3.

The 911 GT3 Speaker is as premium as the Porsche, with ventilated full-range 8.6mm neodymium drivers to deliver deep bass, clear treble, a rich middle range and accurate sound. Users can link up two 911 GT3 speakers for stereo sound.

It is made from a premium aluminium, and features Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and apt-X technology (which optimises the wireless transfer of music from smart devices).

The battery lasts for up to 24 hours.

Its recommended retail price is $1,199 and will be available through Indi Imports-authorised Canton dealers from August.

Porsche 911 GT3 Speaker Specs:

– 60W

– Maximum sound pressure: 95 dB SPL

– 24-hour battery

– Bluetooth 4.0

– Supports CSR aptX decoding

– Wireless range of up to 10 metres

– 2,400-2,483 MHz frequency range

– Max transmission power 10W

– Connections: AUX In, DC In, mini USB in

– Weight: 3.3kg

– Dimensions: (L x B x H) 290 x 155, 120 mm

The Genuine Porsche 911 GT3 Speaker can be paired with the Porsche Design and Canton 911 Soundbar (RRP $5,999), modelled from the rear silencer and twin exhaust from a Porsche 911 GT3. The soundbar has a 2.1 virtual surround system subwoofer, featuring 200W sound, DTS TruSurround, Bluetooth 3.0, aptX technology, and Dolby digital decoder.