CASETiFY Brings A New Car Charger And Charging Cable To Australia

CASETiFY, the tech accessory brand headquartered in LA and Hong Kong, has rolled out new products under its PowerThru by CASETiFY collection in Australia.

The new Wireless Car Charger (pictured above) is designed to enhance the driving experience.

The MagSafe-compatible charger has a snap-on feature, allowing users to fix their devices fuss-free while on the road.

It also has an adjustable arm and rotating ball joint to offer a secure and hands-free hold for various devices.

With Qi 2.0 certification, the Wireless Car Charger provides fast charging capability too at 15W, ensuring that your device is powered up quickly.

Prints and customization options are available, and these devices are partially made from upcycled phone cases.

The Wireless Car Charger is available for A$116.

Another new addition to the PowerThru by CASETiFY lineup is a 240W Charging Cable, hand-crafted with a unique colour-block design.

To ensure that the cable is flexible, it has undergone the 30,000x Bending Test and has a 50kg tensile strength too. In a nod to sustainability, the cable is made with recycled bottles. The 240W Charging Cable retails for A$47 in Australia.

Another product already available in Australia under this collection is the A$155 2-in-1 Charging Stand that allows you to snap on and charge both your phone and AirPods simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the A$62 Magnetic Wireless Charger has a non-slip base and offers rapid charging speeds of up to 7.5W for iPhones and 15W for Qi-compatible devices.