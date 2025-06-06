Casio G-Shock Sea of Stars Series Features Bioluminescent Plankton-Inspired Glow

Casio has unveiled its new G-Shock Hidden Glow Volume 2: Sea of Stars series, featuring six watches designed to mimic the mesmerising glow of bioluminescent ocean plankton through specialised phosphorescent dials.

The collection includes models GA110HDS-7A, GA700HDS-7A, GA2100HDS-7A, DW6900HDS-7, DW6900HDS7A1, and GA2100HDS7A1, all featuring unique blue phosphorescent dials set against white watch bodies.

The design captures the natural phenomenon of glowing marine organisms through innovative dial technology.

The phosphorescent dials require no dedicated power source, charging from natural sunlight or artificial lighting to create the ocean-inspired glow effect.

LED backlighting provides additional visibility for digital displays when needed, ensuring functionality in various lighting conditions.

Despite the aesthetic focus, the Sea of Stars series maintains core g-Shock durability features, including 200-metre water resistance, shock resistance, and robust construction.

Standard G-Shock functionality includes daily alarms, world time display, stopwatch capabilities, and other timekeeping features.

Pricing has been confirmed in the US market, though the watches have not yet been released domestically.

%name Casio G Shock Sea of Stars Series Features Bioluminescent Plankton Inspired Glow

The GA110HDS-7A model will retail for $140, while the remaining five models in the series are priced at $110 each.

The pricing structure reflects differences in case sizes and feature sets across the collection.

The Hidden Glow Volume 2 release follows Casio’s previous success with phosphorescent watch designs and arrives one day after the company announced classic G-Shock models in new Black and Bold Red colour options, demonstrating continued innovation in both aesthetic and functional watch design.

The Sea of Stars series represents Casio’s ongoing exploration of nature-inspired designs, translating the ethereal beauty of marine bioluminescence into wearable technology.

The collection targets consumers seeking distinctive visual appeal while maintaining the legendary durability and functionality associated with the G-Shock brand.

The bioluminescent plankton theme reflects growing consumer interest in ocean-inspired designs and sustainable aesthetics, positioning the watches as both functional timepieces and artistic expressions of natural phenomena.

Availability dates for the US market have not been announced, though confirmed pricing suggests an imminent domestic release for the phosphorescent-dial collection.

