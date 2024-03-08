CE Retailer Rolls Out Trash Tycoon Reycycling Game In The Middle Of Takeover Fight

As a battle over the value of takeover target Currys, the UK equivalent of JB Hi Fi breaks out, the big retailer has launched its first-ever game in a bid to encourage consumers to recycle their used electronic goods.

Trash Tycoon, is available on gaming platform Fortnite, is a free virtual experience which aims to inspire Gen Z to make better choices instead of binning unused, unwanted and broken tech.

The electricals retailer said the game “presents an opportune moment to educate young people about the e-waste issue within a simulated space they’re already engaging in”.

Trash Tycoon, which took 6 months to develop, is a virtual world made entirely of e-waste and serves as a visual representation of the 880 million unused and broken tech items hoarded in UK homes.

The move to take a leadership position comes a Curry shareholders bicker among themselves as to the true value of the CE, Appliance, Mobile and Audio business.

A Currys shareholder has told Retail Gazette, the retailer should hold out for an offer worth almost A$2 billion amid the ongoing takeover saga between US Company Waterstones owner Elliott Advisors and Chinese online shopping giant JD.com.

JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) UK Equity Income fund, which is a top 10 shareholder, said an offer between 80p and 100p per share would be “acceptable”.
A 90p per share offer would value the electricals retailer at around A$2 billion, The Standard reported.

Currys recently revealed it had rejected a second takeover bid put forward by Elliott of 67p-per-share, an increase from its initial 62p-a-share that valued the retailer at £700m.

It claimed the bookshop owner had once again “significantly undervalued the company and its future prospects”.

The electrical specialist is also being courted by JD.com, which said it was in the early stages of considering an offer late last month.

