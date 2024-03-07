CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo 2024 To Feature Connectivity Pavilion Hub

CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo 2024 will establish a new show floor exhibit and attendee education experience, with a focus on the latest connected device technology in AV/IT, IoT, sensors and networking technologies for residential and commercial and application solutions.

Set to be held from September 4–7, 2024, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado, the expo will feature this new education experience in an effort to assist attendees at both shows to learn more about connectivity products and solutions, and how to integrate them to best meet their clients’ needs.

“Our recent survey of CEDIA Expo attendees showed a growing desire to see and learn about AV connectivity and networking technologies. Addressing this demand, we are pleased to feature a new pavilion and show floor content presentation program at this September’s shows where attendees can “connect” with leading technology platform alliances and manufacturers’ latest products and solutions,” said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president and show director, CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald.

The Connectivity Pavilion will feature exhibits and kiosks from leading connected device platforms and product manufacturers who demonstrate the interoperability and functionality of their products on such platforms.

Attendees will experience a “hub and spoke” pavilion exhibit space with a central presentation and demonstration area. Scheduled educational sessions, how-to demonstrations, manufacturer product spotlight sessions, and networking events will be held in the Connectivity Pavilion’s presentation hub.

Mitch Klein, CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, former executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance, and former director of alliances strategy for Silicon Labs, will be the project manager of the Connectivity Pavilion and will help manage the content programming within the Pavilion’s presentation area. Klein commented, “Integrators have demonstrated a deep thirst to understand, navigate and implement a host of cutting-edge connected technologies in their projects, as evidenced by the standing-room-only training sessions focused on Z-Wave and other platforms the past few years. I’m excited to be working with Emerald and CEDIA to provide this new format for integrators and their staff to be up to date on these fast-moving, interoperable platforms.”

To learn more about CEDIA Expo, go to cediaexpo.com.

To learn more about Commercial Integrator Expo, please visit expo.commercialintegrator.com.