Cellnet Getting Record Orders For New Temperature Control Smart Mugs

Queensland based distributor Cellnet is on a roll with their Ember Temperature Control Smart Mugs proving popular at retailers.

In the US, the temperature control mugs, in particular their travel mug, which some claim is similar to an old fashioned ‘flask,’ is proving extremely popular.

In several countries, including Australia, the mugs were a top seller with Amazon selling a record number, according to analysts.

The new Ember Smart Mug 2 can heat your coffee between between 50°C and 62.5°C preventing a warm drink from becoming lukewarm and unpleasant.

It has a companion app for Android and iOS that allows you to pick your favorite temperature, set it and forget it.

The mug begins heating automatically when it detects liquid and will go to sleep when it’s empty.

It lasts up to 80 minutes per charge, but leaving it on its bundled charging coaster means it can last all day.

The Ember Mug 2 (10 oz) and Ember Cup have a battery life of 1.5 hours, and the larger Ember Mug 2 (14 oz) has a battery life of 80 minutes.

Dave Clark, the CEO of Cellnet, told ChannelNews the mugs are not only proving popular now but new models due to be released in Australia, which are already available overseas, including a baby and travel mug are proving extremely popular.

Each mug seamlessly connects to the Ember mobile app, and gives customers complete control over features and settings through a smartphone, including setting the temperature, creating presets, and tracking caffeine intake.

Additional features include a sleep mode for conserving battery life, and a notification system for alerting the user when the beverage is ready. They are also portable, designed for on the go use.

They feature a sleek, minimalist design that was crafted from high-quality materials including ceramic and stainless steel.

The Ember Mugs are available in three sizes, 6oz (178ml), 10oz (295ml), and 14 oz (414ml). They retail between A$130 and A$220, and are available for preorder from JB Hi-Fi and David Jones. Delivery is expected in a couple of weeks.

Additionally, they are available online from Amazon.com.au and ember.com. More Australian retailers are set to be announced soon.

Business Development and Sales Manager for Ember Australia and New Zealand, Alex Andrews said, “We are thrilled to launch our innovative smart drinkware range in Australia, just in time for the Christmas gift giving season. We know that many Australians enjoy hot beverages all year round, with many passionate about their coffee and tea. If life is all about experiences, our goal is to take that first sip which many people relish and extend the experience by delivering their beverage at the very perfect temperature from the first sip to the very last.”

“Today marks our broader expansion into the Australian market. We are delighted to be available in JB Hi-Fi and David Jones from next couple of weeks, and are having ongoing, very positive conversations with a range of other leading retailers such that this is just the beginning of an expanded retailer presence for Ember in Australia, which will also see us expand our range over time.”

“The innovation behind our smart drinkware delivers an easy to use consumer experience but taps into the very latest smart heating and battery technology. This proprietary technology delivers a strong point of difference in the market and a premium experience that we believe Australians will embrace.”