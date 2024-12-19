CES 2025: Garmin To Showcase New SOS Satellite Communicator

Garmin debuted its new inReach Messenger Plus earlier this year, and is now set to showcase that product at the upcoming CES 2025 show in Las Vegas next month.

The SOS satellite communicator is available in Australia at a price of $899, and has been named as a 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Best of Innovation winner in the Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps category.

The inReach Messenger Plus is Garmin’s first satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging in addition to global two-way texting, location sharing and SOS capabilities.

Garmin claims that the device’s internal, rechargeable lithium battery can provide up to 600 hours of battery life with a text message or location sent every 10 minutes in low-power messaging mode. Depending on usage or tracking modes, a fully charged battery, Garmin says that it can last for weeks to months – up to a full year.

Additionally, with safety charging to help restore a depleted phone, you can connect the inReach Messenger Plus to a smartphone for enough charge to send custom text messages from the Messenger app.

The device can act as either a standalone satellite communications device, or can be paired to a Garmin Messenger mobile app on a compatible smartphone so users can exchange group texts, photo and voice messages and share their location with specific people.

In an emergency, the inReach Messenger Plus and Garmin Messenger app can send an interactive SOS text message to Garmin Response, a 24/7-staffed international emergency assistance coordination center.

Photo and voice messages can also be shared during an SOS, giving response coordinators the ability to see and hear details of the emergency firsthand.

Garmin says that its inReach satellite technology has contributed to more than 14,500 SOS activations being responded to, and resulted in several lives being saved.

Built as a device to accompany outdoor adventure enthusiasts, the inReach Messenger Plus features a compact and lightweight design that fits in the palm of your hand.

Temperature resistant and water rated to IPX7, it can withstand incidental water exposure up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes.

“We are honoured to receive a Best of Innovation award from CES, the highest distinction given in their awards program. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries, challenging conventions and relentlessly pursuing innovation to deliver products that are essential part of our customers’ lives,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President, Global Consumer Marketing.

At the CES which will take place from January 7-12, in addition to the inReach Messenger Plus, Garmin will also showcase other products from its inReach series, along with its full range of fitness and outdoor smartwatches, marine electronics, and automotive OEM solutions.

