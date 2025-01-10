CES 2025: Google Home Hubs To Offer Local Control Over Matter Devices

The Google Home ecosystem is set to feature complete local control of Matter devices. When you ask your voice assistant to, for example, turn on the lights, the light bulb doesn’t need to receive its instructions from the cloud once the command is given.

A major advantage of local control is that even if the Internet isn’t working, Google Assistant can still undertake tasks such as turning off the lights.

“We’ve significantly expanded the reach of hubs for Google Home by integrating the Google Home runtime into over 40 million devices, including Google Nest devices, Chromecasts, Google TV devices on Android 14 and eligible LG TVs. This means more users can enjoy the benefits of Matter connectivity, with less work,” said Matt Van Der Staay, Senior Engineering Director, Google Home.

Google says that it is also helping developers to make more products compatible with Matter.

In an effort “to reduce time and costs” for developers looking to certify software and products across multiple ecosystems, Google has joined Apple and Samsung in accepting Connectivity Standards Alliance Interop Lab test results.

Developers can now get certified with Works With Google Home for Matter devices without an additional certification process with Google.

Google is also opening its Home APIs to all developers. It allows developers to integrate Google Home devices and automations into their own apps.

Any company can now access the Android version of the Home APIs in public developer beta, with the iOS version coming soon.

Google says that with Home APIs , with one single integration, developers can access over 600 million devices already connected to Google Home. A single unified interface will manage and control both cloud-connected and Matter devices across Google Home, enabling local control.

Google has even partnered with MediaTek on the new Trinity chip (MT7903) that includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE and Thread. The move, it says, will make it “easier and more affordable” for device OEMs to build Thread into all their new products.

