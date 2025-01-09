CES 2025: Hisense Launches Big Screen Fridge As ‘Heart Of The Home’

Widely known for its TVs, Hisense is staking out more turf in the home appliance sector, evidenced by the CES 2025 release of its first Smart Hub Refrigerator.

“Combining cutting-edge design, advanced AI-powered features, and seamless connectivity through the ConnectLife platform, this innovative appliance will redefine how Australians interact with their kitchens,” Hisense said.

The Smart Hub Refrigerator has an interactive touchscreen, which has been integrated into the refrigerator’s design “to elevate functionality and style”.

Hisense said the fridge would become a “centralised ‘heart of the home’” and a “powerful tool for modern living and [the] modern Australian household”, assisting in daily routines and better food management.

The ConnectLife smart home app allows users to manage and monitor Hisense’s compatible smart home appliances and is available on Apple iOS and Android smartphones and through the VIDAA platform.

It can also keep an eye on home energy and water usage.

Features include Dish Designer, an AI-powered recipe assistant that suggests personalised recipes based on available ingredients, dietary restrictions and preferences.

The My Fresh Choice technology is aimed at reducing food waste, Hisense said.

“This adaptable storage zone allows users to switch between fridge and freezer modes, with temperature settings ranging from -20C to +5C. Whether preserving delicate produce or storing frozen essentials, the My Fresh Choice zone ensures optimal conditions for every type of food. By creating a customised environment, the refrigerator helps extend the shelf life of ingredients …”

As part of tracking food inventory, the ConnectLife app will set reminders for expiry dates and suggest recipes that would allow you to use up foodstuffs before they go off.

There is also a “randomiser” feature that will suggest meals based on what’s in the fridge. If you don’t like the suggestion you can spin a wheel and it will come up with something else.

The Hisense Smart Hub Refrigerator will be available in Australia with pricing and availability to be announced this year.