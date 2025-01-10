CES 2025: Lenovo Legion Go S Is Powered By SteamOS

At CES 2025 Lenovo has unveiled the latest additions to its Legion ecosystem of gaming devices, accessories and software.

They are the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1, pictured at top), and Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1) – Powered by SteamOS.

The gaming handheld devices have an 8-inch screen with VRR1 support, a chassis with fused TrueStrike controllers with adjustable trigger switches and hall-effect joysticks.

Lenovo said it is the world’s first officially licenced handheld powered by SteamOS.

“Lenovo’s vision for gaming has always been to deliver the most powerful and innovative technology, empowering gamers to play their way at their best,” said Jun Ouyang, Lenovo Senior VP and GM of the Consumer Segment, Intelligent Devices Group.

“We’re redefining what gaming experiences can be. These innovations are designed with competitive gamers and gaming students in mind, providing the performance, adaptability, and versatility needed to excel both in the game and in academic fields like STEM.”

The Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1) Windows-based handheld has an 8inch WUXGA 16:10 120Hz1 PureSight touch display, either the exclusive to Lenovo Legion Go AMD Ryzen Z2 Go processor or AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, up to 32GB of 7500Mhz LPDDR5X RAM, and a 3-cell 55.5Whr battery.

It weighs 730 grams and has Wi-Fi 6E, a pair of USB 4 ports on the top and a microSD card.

The Lenovo Legion Go (8.8”, 2) is a gaming handheld prototype device planned to feature a native landscape OLED display, up to double the RAM compared to previous generation, and a bigger battery, the company said.