A four-in-one microphone designed to “revolutionise” the recording process has been showcased at CES 2025.

“We’ve packed million $ equipment into one gadget,” startup Hisong claimed. “Thanks to its lightweight design, AirStudio One allows creators to capture inspiration anywhere – from a café to outdoor environments or while on the go.”

Hisong AirStudio One 2 CES 2025: Mobile Recording Simplified With 4 In 1 Mic
Hisong AirStudio One pitch to potential buyers.

Its AirStudio One is in a trial phase, with the company planning to launch in 2025. It is relying on early backers, who can save “up to 40 percent off” an as-yet undisclosed price. 

The device is a quadruple threat, acting as mic, in-ear monitor, mixer and audio interface. 

It’s aimed at singers, musicians, podcasters, YouTube creators, live streamers and anyone else who would prefer not to lug a mic, headphones, leads and a mixer. 

Hisong AirStudio One 4 CES 2025: Mobile Recording Simplified With 4 In 1 Mic
Ready for a session.

A promo video shows a performer using the mic, a wireless USB-C dongle on a small tablet, and the mic’s companion app, to record a vocal and musical beds. You can mix the audio and fiddle with the EQ. 

The man builds the track – with the ominous refrain “Once I get you back oh yeah / I promise that you’ll never leave me” – as he’s moving around a city. 

Hisong AirStudio One 3 CES 2025: Mobile Recording Simplified With 4 In 1 Mic
Creative type with Hisong AirStudio One.

Hisong says it “excels in advanced semiconductor applications, software and hardware design, algorithm development, acoustic engineering and industrial design”.

The AirStudio One received a 2025 CES Innovation Award.

