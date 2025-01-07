CES 2025: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Inside 60 New PC Designs

Qualcomm is using CES 2025 in Las Vegas to showcase its latest AI developments, including taking the Snapdragon X chip to cheaper PCs.

The company unveiled the Snapdragon X platform, “bringing industry-leading performance, multi-day battery life and AI leadership to more of the Windows ecosystem”. It’s expected to find its way into PCs that start around the US$600 (A$960) price point. It joins the Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus.

Qualcomm said the Snapdragon X Series was gaining “traction”, with over 60 designs in production or development, and more than 100 expected by 2026.

It said the Snapdragon X, with its 8-core Oryon central processor, graphics component and AI chip, will run Microsoft’s Copilot+ software, and will be inside Dell and Lenovo laptops early this year.

The goal is “bringing edge AI across devices and computing spaces, including PC, automotive, smart home and into enterprises broadly, with global ecosystem partners”.

“AI is creating a generational shift in technology. In 2025, we will continue to see AI processing move to the edge, enabling and enhancing AI-first experiences,” said Cristiano Amon, President and CEO at Qualcomm.

“As a leader in AI at the edge, Qualcomm, along with our broad ecosystem partners, is bringing AI-first experiences to consumers and enterprises across a multitude of devices. We are excited to showcase [at CES 2025] how on-device AI will become the next UI, transforming experiences in PCs, automotive, smart homes and more.”

The company also revealed its work in AI-powered vehicles, via partnerships with Alps Alpine, Amazon, Leapmotor, Mahindra, Hyundai Mobis and Royal Enfield.

“Throughout the [CES 2025] show, Qualcomm will highlight its holistic approach to improving driver comfort and focusing on safety with demonstrations on the potential of the convergence of AI, multimodal contextual awareness and cloud-based services,” Qualcomm said.

Attendees will get a first glimpse of the Snapdragon Ride Platform with “integrated automated driving software stack and system definition”.

The company is also showcasing new AI chatbots integrated into appliances, advanced smart TVs and humanoid robots.

Qualcomm said it sees 2025 as “the start of “Smart Home 2.0 … with significant advancements coming from the integration of generative AI into products at the edge”.