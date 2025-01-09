CES 2025: Ring Announces Free 2K Video Upgrade For Select Cameras

At the CES 2025, Ring announced that it was upgrading the quality of some of its security cameras by adding 2k video resolution to them.

The 2K video resolution upgrade is now available on its Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro cameras.

Existing customers can upgrade their Floodlight Cam Wired Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro cameras to 2K resolution for free through the Ring app.

Until now, those cameras offered HD video resolution, but Ring says the 2K video “will deliver even greater sharpness and texture quality for enhanced detail and clarity.”

It notes that its Ring Vision technology combines software, hardware, and Ring’s internal expertise to balance colour, contrast, and motion smoothing.

Apart from announcing the free video upgrade, Ring also announced Vehicle Detection, which notifies customers when a moving vehicle is detected in the field of view on select Ring doorbells and cameras.

The new Smart Alerts feature is available to customers with a Ring Home subscription plan.

Over the coming weeks, the Vehicle Detection feature will be available to all customers with eligible devices including the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Spotlight Cam Pro, Spotlight Cam Plus, Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, Pan-Tilt Indoor Camera, Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), Battery Video Doorbell, Battery Video Doorbell Plus, Battery Video Doorbell Pro, Video Doorbell Wired, and Wired Doorbell Pro.

Ring also used the CES to announce a new collaboration with Kidde to launch a new collection of smart smoke alarms – although there isn’t any confirmation as to when that product will come to Australia since the company has only announced a US launch for it at the moment.

The products offered by way of the collaboration include the Kidde Smart Smoke Alarm and Combination Alarm. The latter detects both smoke and carbon monoxide. The products will sync with the existing Ring app to offer users alerts.