CES 2025: Samsung Rolls Out New Gaming Monitors

What display screen is best for gaming, according to TCL their new top end TCL QM6K will be up there with the best of the gaming monitors out there, but at CES 2025, Samsung has pulled out a stunning new range of gaming monitors that are already attracting the attention of gaming reviewers.

The South Korean Company already has a 500Hz OLED monitor now they are rolling out a 37” 16:9 display.

Most other 4K gaming machines at this ratio are 32″.

You can find monitors above 32 inches, but the vast majority of them are 21:9 displays, with Samsung now set to tap into a market that is delivering growth for retailers as gamers not only step up their gaming PC’s but their monitors as well.

Also on display at last night’s first look was the Odyssey G7 a 21:9 monitor, which comes with a 5K resolution, lauched last year this is a seriously impressive offering.

This top end 40″ offering, which is set to compete with LG’s gaming monitors has a 5,120 x 2,160 resolution and a pixel density of 139 pixels per inch.

Most monitors aim for a pixel density of 100 pixels per inch with Samsung delivering a serious top end offering.

While we don’t have pricing or release dates for Australia, but their gaming monitor offering does look impressive for 2025.