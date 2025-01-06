CES 2025: Samsung Uses AI To Deliver Superior New TV Range

Samsung has rolled out a dazzling array of TVs at CES 2025, from new seriously advanced AI NEO QLED 8K models that eliminate the need for separation captions, and by simply talking to one of their ne AI enabled TVs you can book a complete weekend away.

Also coming are new Frame TVs with a new engine for improved display and matte, glare-free display that allows a multitude of images from their Art Collection to look incredibly realistic.

Also in the range are flagship Mini LED TVs.

The flagship is the new S95F QD-OLED TV that is capable of displaying 4,000 nits with the new glare free coating eliminating overhead lighting, floor lamp reflections, and sunlight.

The recently improved glare-free display technology is also coming for the first time to the company’s Mini LED “Neo QLED” TVs which includes the flagship 4K QN90F and both of this year’s 8K models.

If big sizes are your go Samsung will have a 115″ QN90F.

The company’s new 115-inch 4K Neo QLED TV uses a “Supersize Picture Enhancer” to boost clarity especially when scaling to 115″ inches.

A New “Supersize Picture Enhancer” will help keep 4K content looking crisp even on that giant QN90F.

Samsung also has a new 8K AI powered upscaling engine that turns 4K into 8K.

There is no doubt after what I have seen at CES today that Samsung is the leader in the consumer market when it comes to AI and their deal with Microsoft to include Copilot in some of their 2025 TV’s is set to deliver new capabilities that we have never seen in a TV.

Al, you need to do is throw questions at the new TVs including the setting up of holiday packages after watching a video on a given location.

Samsung is calling all their AI-powered TV features Vision AI, this includes new Upscaling capabilities, Auto HDR Remastering, and Adaptive Sound Pro.

Also coming are new Click to Search feature that can identify actors on-screen, the location of a shot, or what clothes are featured in a scene “with just one click of the new AI button on your SolarCell remote.”

And like Windows AI notebooks the Samsung TV remotes will have a dedicated AI remote button.

This is the same AI technology found in Samsung smartphones.

For people who like overseas movies or want to watch content in their native language, the new Live Translate feature will be just for you. Powered by on-device AI, the Live Translate function quickly delivers real-time translations which should be ideal in a multicultural Country such as Australia.

For Smart Homeowners, Samsung Vision AI can be used as a home hub with integration to the SmartThings ecosystem.

At Samsung’s CES 2025 First Look event they revealed that their latest Neo QLED 8K QN990F will be powered by the NQ8 QI Gen3 processor and features a suite of on-device AI features to improve the viewing experience.

The TV will automatically optimise picture and sound, analyzing the TV area and recognising AI-based content to deliver an optimal viewing experience.

The Neo QLED 8K QN990F will be coming to Australia in the first half of 2025. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Also coming is a new and significantly expanded Samsung Art Store and Frame Pro TV.

The Samsung Art Store will feature over 3,000 curated works from prestigious global partners, including MoMA and the estates of Magritte and Basquiat.

The Frame Pro is powered by the same NQ4 Gen3 AI Processor, and will include the Samsung Wireless One Connect box, which Samsung says allows for more ‘flexible installations that blend in seamlessly with their environment’.

The Frame Pro will be coming to Australia in the first half of 2025. Pricing is yet to be announced.

As for projectors Samsung has announced a new ultra-short-throw (UST) projector with a new Premiere 5 model to launch in Australia this year.

Features include an interactive touch feature, which lets users interact directly with the screen, as well as Samsung LightWARP, which lets you project images onto everyday objects for creative and immersive experiences.