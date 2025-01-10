CES 2025: Samsung’s Monster 98-Inch RGB Micro LED TV

This year Samsung will release what it describes as the “world’s first RGB Micro LED”, a diode technology it claimed will be the first full-colour local dimming, lowest power consumption and slimmest design in a consumer display.

RGB Micro LED TVs will come in 75-inch, 85-inch and a whopping 98-inch (8K) version.

“Unlike conventional LED TVs that use only blue backlighting, this luxury model is built with micro-sized RGB (red, blue and green light) separately through even smaller LEDs behind the main panel,” the manufacturer said.

“The result is the sharpest, deepest and most vibrant colours ever available in an LED display.”

Samsung claimed it will reduce power consumption by 20 per cent.

Such is the nature of the product, it will likely come with a hefty price tag, but at this stage the closest you can get to ascertaining the RRP across the three-set range is to send an email to the Samsung business desk.

“Our product specialist will get back to you,” the company said.

With modesty pushed to the side, Samsung said the TVs are “a work of art”.

It said each unit goes through “43,500 calibrations in the sub-pixel level”, and that it took “218 rounds of trial and error for the development of production technology”.

At a media briefing at CES 2025 in Las Vegas Samsung said that when compared to miniLED, the TV will have “at least three times” more LEDs.