CES 2025: Samsung’s New Fridges Have AI Hybrid Cooling Tech

At the ongoing CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Samsung has unveiled refrigerators which feature its all-new AI Hybrid Cooling technology.

The AI Hybrid Cooling technology combines the compressor with a Peltier module, which is a semiconductor device that achieves cooling by harnessing the temperature change arising from the flow of electric current.

The Peltier module allows the refrigerator to use two power sources together only when needed to cool the inside of the fridge.

An example of its use is that when significant cooling demand is detected or anticipated — such as when the fridge is being repeatedly opened to insert or take out items or when storing hot food inside it — the fridge activates the Peltier module alongside the compressor.

In normal use cases though it relies solely on the compressor. The AI algorithm is designed to detect the current status of the refrigerator and can predict temperature changes inside the fridge to help adjust the cooling mode.

Samsung says that the AI Inverter Compressor also has an enhanced design that increases the radius of its rotating components.

With Samsung’s Hybrid Precise Cooling, the company claims that it is designed to reduce internal temperature fluctuations in the fridge when activated. It leverages residual heat from its Peltier module during the defrosting process, and can reduce excessive temperature fluctuations that can compromise the quality of the food stored in the fridge.

Samsung claims that tests show that that when the Hybrid Precise Cooling is activated, fresh foods such as pork and salmon can last by up to 1.4 times and 1.2 times respectively, compared to when it is turned off.

“With the global unveiling of the AI Hybrid Cooling technology, we are showcasing our commitment to technological innovation in home appliances,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the R&D Team for Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics.

The availability and pricing for the 900-litre capacity refrigerators in Australia is yet to be announced, although Samsung has said that general availability of these fridges is expected to commence this year.