CES 2025: SanDisk’s New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage

Latest News by Peter Holmes Share
X

SanDisk has expanded its Creator Series with the Creator Phone SSD, a MagSafe-compatible portable storage device that can add either 1TB or 2TB capacity.

The company said it is designed for “producing content on the go”, as the drive easily attaches to compatible smartphones. 

“When paired with a compatible smartphone or tablet, your drive supports video capture in Apple ProRes 4K at 60fps,” SanDisk said.

“For quick editing, you can save your content directly to your drive.”

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 1 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
SanDisk Creator Phone SSD.

The silicon shell is described as “durable”, with drop protection up to three metres and IP65 water and dust resistance.

exFAT formatting means the drive is compatible out of the box with Windows, Android and macOS devices, including iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max.

Included is one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.

USB-C connector (cable included in the box), with USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. Dimensions are 3.25-inch (L) x 2.69-inch (W) x 0.43-inch (H).

It comes with a five years limited warranty and weighs 54 grams.

SanDisk Creator Phone SSD 3 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
SanDisk Creator Phone SSD.

SanDisk said you can stick the included magnetic ring to the back of your laptop screen and switch between shooting content on a MagSafe compatible smartphone to editing content on PC or Mac.

Australian pricing not released, but US RRP is $110 (A$177) for the 1TB and $170 (A$274) for the 2TB.

728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
Westan 728x90px CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
BACK2SCHOOL 2025 Banner 728x90px CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
728x90 we see oled CN CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
JBL TourPro3 728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
hitachi banner 728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
241211 SAV Ruark CNewsJan Leader CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
728 x 90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
MaxRanger4K Leaderboard 728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
Litheaudio 728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
WEB BANNERS5 scaled CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
denon perl white 728x90 1 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
Haier 728x90 1 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
728x90 CES 2025: SanDisks New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage
Previous Post

CES 2025: Google Home Hubs To Offer Local Control Over Matter Devices

CES 2025: Lenovo Legion Go S Is Powered By SteamOS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Linksys Launches New Velop Dual-Band Mesh WiFi System
REVIEW: Soul S-Fit True Wireless Earbuds – The Best Sounding Buds For Under $150
The Wait Is Over, Alexa Available On Sonos One