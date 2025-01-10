CES 2025: SanDisk’s New MagSafe SSD With Up To 2TB Storage

SanDisk has expanded its Creator Series with the Creator Phone SSD, a MagSafe-compatible portable storage device that can add either 1TB or 2TB capacity.

The company said it is designed for “producing content on the go”, as the drive easily attaches to compatible smartphones.

“When paired with a compatible smartphone or tablet, your drive supports video capture in Apple ProRes 4K at 60fps,” SanDisk said.

“For quick editing, you can save your content directly to your drive.”

The silicon shell is described as “durable”, with drop protection up to three metres and IP65 water and dust resistance.

exFAT formatting means the drive is compatible out of the box with Windows, Android and macOS devices, including iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max.

Included is one month of Adobe Creative Cloud.

USB-C connector (cable included in the box), with USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. Dimensions are 3.25-inch (L) x 2.69-inch (W) x 0.43-inch (H).

It comes with a five years limited warranty and weighs 54 grams.

SanDisk said you can stick the included magnetic ring to the back of your laptop screen and switch between shooting content on a MagSafe compatible smartphone to editing content on PC or Mac.

Australian pricing not released, but US RRP is $110 (A$177) for the 1TB and $170 (A$274) for the 2TB.